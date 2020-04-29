Mary Snead Smith, 78, of Rineyville, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Smith was retired from civil service at Fort Knox and she was an avid crafter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Victor Smith; her father, James Thomas Snead; her mother, Jarrel Carpenter Snead; a brother, James David Snead; and a grandson, Joel Jason Carter.
Survivors include two daughters, Sonja Lucas of Brandenburg and Jamie Foushee and her husband, Tracy, of Rineyville; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Visitation and services will be private. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2020