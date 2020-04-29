Mary Snead Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Snead Smith.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Snead Smith, 78, of Rineyville, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. Smith was retired from civil service at Fort Knox and she was an avid crafter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Victor Smith; her father, James Thomas Snead; her mother, Jarrel Carpenter Snead; a brother, James David Snead; and a grandson, Joel Jason Carter.

Survivors include two daughters, Sonja Lucas of Brandenburg and Jamie Foushee and her husband, Tracy, of Rineyville; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Visitation and services will be private. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.