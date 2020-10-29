Mary Sue Crady Holt of New Haven went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.



Mary was born Jan. 19, 1937, in Louisville, to the late Beaven H. and Suda Miller Crady.



Mary was a former employee of AT&T. Mary taught Sunday school and Bible school, she was a pianist, a former Lyons Homemaker and choir director.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Buford "R.B." Holt; a son, Michael Buford Holt; a daughter, Anita Holt; and a granddaughter, Valerie Jean Holt.



Mary Sue is survived by two sons, Chris "Susan" Holt of New Haven and Tony "Sandy" Holt of Bardstown; a daughter, Robin "Gary" Vittitow of Hodgenville; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Holt of Buffalo; eight grandchildren, Robert Matthew Holt, Jon Wesley "Kellie" Holt, Mallory Leigh "John" Bradshaw, Hannah Shay "Devin" Parker, Sierra Laughren "David" Goldsmith, Sydney Meagan "Jesse" Beavers, Haley Brooke Holt and Hunter Blake Holt; 11 great-grandchildren, Michael Briar, Cole, Kobe, Taylor, Kenadie, Bella, Kacie, Clayton, Hallie, Everly and Jaxton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The funeral for Mary Sue Crady Holt is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. Gary Wilson officiating. Burial follows in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation for Mary Sue Holt is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.



A mask or face covering is required.



William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store