Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Mary Denise Farmer Williams, 56, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Williams; and her mother, Dorothy Farmer.

Survivors include three daughters, Jessica Lovings of North Carolina, Staci Gray of Colorado, and Ashley Gray of Radcliff; seven grandchildren; her father, William Farmer of Radcliff; a sister, Robin Reynolds of Radcliff; a niece, Rachel Posey of Radcliff; a nephew, Justin Reynolds of Radcliff; and a host of family and friends.

The family will be in charge of holding a private celebration of life gathering at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2020
