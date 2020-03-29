Mary Denise Farmer Williams, 56, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Williams; and her mother, Dorothy Farmer.
Survivors include three daughters, Jessica Lovings of North Carolina, Staci Gray of Colorado, and Ashley Gray of Radcliff; seven grandchildren; her father, William Farmer of Radcliff; a sister, Robin Reynolds of Radcliff; a niece, Rachel Posey of Radcliff; a nephew, Justin Reynolds of Radcliff; and a host of family and friends.
The family will be in charge of holding a private celebration of life gathering at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2020