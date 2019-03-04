Maryola Williams, 78, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis Williams, Joseph Williams and Artemus Williams; a daughter, Renee Hessler; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw celebrant. Interment follows in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019