Maryola Williams

Obituary

Maryola Williams, 78, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors include three sons, Dennis Williams, Joseph Williams and Artemus Williams; a daughter, Renee Hessler; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw celebrant. Interment follows in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019
