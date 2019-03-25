Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Allen Kelly. View Sign

Matthew Allen Kelly, 30, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home.



He was a carpenter for Kelly Construction and attended Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lonnie Hayes; and two grandmothers, Rita Hayes and Evelyn Kelly.



Survivors include his parents, Gregory and Susan Hayes Kelly; two brothers and their wives, Steven and Erin Kelly and Robert and Vanessa Kelly; a sister and her husband, Tiffany Kelly Sims and Michael Sims; a grandfather, Clyde Kelly; three nephews, Bill, Wyatt and Caleb; and a niece, Grace.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial follows in Hayes Family Cemetery in Caneyville.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.