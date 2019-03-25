Matthew Allen Kelly, 30, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Allen Kelly.
He was a carpenter for Kelly Construction and attended Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lonnie Hayes; and two grandmothers, Rita Hayes and Evelyn Kelly.
Survivors include his parents, Gregory and Susan Hayes Kelly; two brothers and their wives, Steven and Erin Kelly and Robert and Vanessa Kelly; a sister and her husband, Tiffany Kelly Sims and Michael Sims; a grandfather, Clyde Kelly; three nephews, Bill, Wyatt and Caleb; and a niece, Grace.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial follows in Hayes Family Cemetery in Caneyville.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019