Mattie Lucille Puckett, 97, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.
She was a native of Hardin County and worked for Armour Foods for 18 years. She was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church, where she taught 2- and 3-year-olds and served on the hostess committee. She loved her God, family and her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James K. Puckett; two sons, James Douglas Puckett and James Roger Puckett; her parents, Samuel and Stella Hodge Tharpe; four brothers, Gusta, Everett, Joe and Ira Tharpe; three sisters, Mayme Self, Gladys Tharpe and Lavenia "Dean" Duncan; and a grandson.
Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Jeanette and Fred Rogers of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Sheryl (Ricky) Meredith, Kim (Scott) Kerr and Timmy (Rachel) Puckett; 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Monday, June 10, at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continue at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Valley Creek Baptist Church or Hosparus.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 8, 2019