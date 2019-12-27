Mattie Spratt, 96, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday. Dec. 25, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hodgenville. Mattie was a homemaker who loved cooking, gardening and sewing. She had a keen sense of humor and a caring spirit.
Mattie resided most recently at RobinBrooke Senior Living in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Spratt; her parents, Wilbur and Maggie Gray; two brothers, Leonard and Garland Gray; and two sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Lewis and Glen Helen Nunn.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Sharon Spratt of Elizabethtown, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Louis Humes officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019