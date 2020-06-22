Maudie L. Gray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maudie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maudie L. Gray, 74, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Upton to Russell and Ola Phelps Duncan. She was a retired CNA and formerly worked at Presbyterian Homes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Gray; and a sister, Mary Garbet.

Survivors include two sons, James (Melissa) Grimes of Radcliff and Michael Grimes of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Ola Goldsmith of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Jacob, Steve, William and Michael Reffitt and Rodney Goldsmith; and two great-grandchildren, Bryan and Hagan Grimes.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made directly to Manakee Funeral Home, 2098 Leitchfield Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701, and by phone at 270-769-6341.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved