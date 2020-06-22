Maudie L. Gray, 74, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home.



She was born in Upton to Russell and Ola Phelps Duncan. She was a retired CNA and formerly worked at Presbyterian Homes.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Gray; and a sister, Mary Garbet.



Survivors include two sons, James (Melissa) Grimes of Radcliff and Michael Grimes of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Ola Goldsmith of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Jacob, Steve, William and Michael Reffitt and Rodney Goldsmith; and two great-grandchildren, Bryan and Hagan Grimes.



Cremation was chosen by the family.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made directly to Manakee Funeral Home, 2098 Leitchfield Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701, and by phone at 270-769-6341.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store