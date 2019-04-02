Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max Junior Ewart. View Sign

Max Junior Ewart, 76, of Vine Grove, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at his residence.



Max was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Valley View Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and teacher of a men's Sunday school class for many years. He and his wife were owners of A-1 Auction and Realty in Vine Grove, where he served as an auctioneer and realtor for more than 28 years. Max was instrumental in organizing the Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival. With his insight, he drew plans and organized the volunteer effort to build the Ewart Amphitheater and campground for a festival that will celebrate 20 years in Sept. 2019.



He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tracy Ann; his parents, Max and Dorothy Ewart; two brothers, Jay and Joe Ewart; and a sister, Joyce Jackson.



Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ann Brown Ewart; two daughters, Cheryl Ewart (Greg Whelan) of Webster and Karen (Carlos) Amaya of Cincinnati, Ohio; a son, Gary (Sharon) Ewart of Vine Grove; a sister, Joann Wallace of Stockport, Ohio; five grandchildren, Andrea (Corbin) Pomeranz of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Chris Amaya of New York City, New York, Melanie (Joe) Blackstone of Hodgenville, Maci Belfiore (Austin Hornback) of Rineyville and Chris French of Radcliff; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Pat Ewart of McConnelsville, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Cecil Jackson of Spring Hill, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Christian Burton officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 pm. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky or to the .

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

