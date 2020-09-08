Meade County Judge Executive Gerald Allen "Gerry" Lynn, 68, of Brandenburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home that he loved, surrounded by his loving family.



Gerry served as Meade County judge-executive from 2010 until his passing; he also served as Kentucky state representative for the 27th District from 2004 until 2006; was an Eagle Scout, 32nd Degree Mason, Kentucky Colonel, life member of the NRA and was a very active member of the Republican Party. Gerry served on various boards, including the Lincoln Trail Area Development District, Meade County Board of Health, CORE Committee, KCJEA Legislative Committee of Radcliff and Elizabethtown, Metropolitan Planning Organization, Transit Authority of Central Kentucky, TACK, where he served as chairman, Central Kentucky Community Action Council, Industrial Board, Library Board, Extension Board, Chamber of Commerce, MARC Anchor House, HMH Board of Trustees, Solid Waste and Recycle Advisory Board and served as chairman of the Communicare Board of Directors. He also was a member of the National Federation of Independent Business; former president of the Doe Valley Association and served as Doe Valley Utilities president; and was a former member of the Governors' BRAC task force. Gerry was a recipient of various awards, but was especially proud of the Palmer "Pete" Peterson memorial award in 2019 for Leadership of the Lincoln Trail area Development District, and also was a recipient of the Making a Difference Award from Communicare in 2014. Gerry was a patriot and loved his country having served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Army National Guard. Gerry also was a very active member of New Brandenburg Southern Baptist Church for many years.



Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Joseph and Anna Lee (Gregory) Lynn; and his brother, Michael Lynn.



Survivors include his loving wife, Nancye Benham Lynn; six children, Shania Davis and her husband, Bob, Stacy Ellis and her husband, David, and Sara Waters and her husband, Steven, all of Brandenburg, Stephanie Goodlett of Louisville, Scott Lynn and his wife, Susie, of LaGrange, and Jeremy Lynn of Oldham County; 16 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and two sisters, Bekki French and her husband, Jay, of Denver and Robyn Lynn of Taos, New Mexico.



The funeral is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at New Brandenburg Southern Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Bridge officiating. The service also will be streamed on the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from noon until time of service Saturday at the church.



Military honors will be held immediately following the service at the pavilion of New Brandenburg Southern Baptist Church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to MARC Anchor House, in memory of Gerald Lynn, 1910 By-Pass Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108.



