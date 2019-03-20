Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Kaye Peeters. View Sign

Melanie Kaye Peeters, 59, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Louisville. She was a member of Mid-Kentucky Kennel Club and loved showing her Rottweilers.



She was preceded in death by her father, Evan "Earl" Keltner; her mother, Ruth "Joyce" Keltner; and a granddaughter, Katarina Peeters.



Survivors include her husband, Conrad "Pete" Peeters of Hodgenville; three sons, Parker (Sarah) Tanner of Hodgenville, Dakota Cowan of Russellville and Joseph Peeters of Elizabethtown; her Champion Rottweilers, Rum and Goddess; a granddaughter, Brooklyn Tanner of Hodgenville; three siblings, Jerry (Linda) Keltner of Shelbyville, Barry Keltner of Charlestown, Indiana, and Jeff (Dawn) Keltner of Jeffersonville, Indiana; three nephews and nieces, Tamara (Scott) Kade of Taylorsville, Josh Keltner and John (Gretchen) Keltner, all of Charlestown; several in-laws in Winooski, Vermont, and several other local friends.



A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at 2038 Bardstown Road in Hodgenville. Melanie Kaye Peeters, 59, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.She was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Louisville. She was a member of Mid-Kentucky Kennel Club and loved showing her Rottweilers.She was preceded in death by her father, Evan "Earl" Keltner; her mother, Ruth "Joyce" Keltner; and a granddaughter, Katarina Peeters.Survivors include her husband, Conrad "Pete" Peeters of Hodgenville; three sons, Parker (Sarah) Tanner of Hodgenville, Dakota Cowan of Russellville and Joseph Peeters of Elizabethtown; her Champion Rottweilers, Rum and Goddess; a granddaughter, Brooklyn Tanner of Hodgenville; three siblings, Jerry (Linda) Keltner of Shelbyville, Barry Keltner of Charlestown, Indiana, and Jeff (Dawn) Keltner of Jeffersonville, Indiana; three nephews and nieces, Tamara (Scott) Kade of Taylorsville, Josh Keltner and John (Gretchen) Keltner, all of Charlestown; several in-laws in Winooski, Vermont, and several other local friends.A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at 2038 Bardstown Road in Hodgenville. Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close