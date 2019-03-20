Melanie Kaye Peeters, 59, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Louisville. She was a member of Mid-Kentucky Kennel Club and loved showing her Rottweilers.
She was preceded in death by her father, Evan "Earl" Keltner; her mother, Ruth "Joyce" Keltner; and a granddaughter, Katarina Peeters.
Survivors include her husband, Conrad "Pete" Peeters of Hodgenville; three sons, Parker (Sarah) Tanner of Hodgenville, Dakota Cowan of Russellville and Joseph Peeters of Elizabethtown; her Champion Rottweilers, Rum and Goddess; a granddaughter, Brooklyn Tanner of Hodgenville; three siblings, Jerry (Linda) Keltner of Shelbyville, Barry Keltner of Charlestown, Indiana, and Jeff (Dawn) Keltner of Jeffersonville, Indiana; three nephews and nieces, Tamara (Scott) Kade of Taylorsville, Josh Keltner and John (Gretchen) Keltner, all of Charlestown; several in-laws in Winooski, Vermont, and several other local friends.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at 2038 Bardstown Road in Hodgenville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019