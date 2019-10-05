Melissa B. Coogle, 61, of Cecilia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her residence in Cecilia.
She was born in Elizabethtown and she was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Goodman; her mother, Geneva Horn Goodman; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Lockride of Cecilia; her son, Kevin Coogle of Cecilia; a sister, Zola Shaw of Cecilia; a brother, Marshell (Dale) Goodman of Ocala, Florida; a brother, Joe (Bonnie) Goodman of Elizabethtown; and the father of her children, Marvin Coogle of Cecilia.
The funeral is at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019