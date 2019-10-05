Melissa B. Coogle

Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Melissa B. Coogle, 61, of Cecilia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her residence in Cecilia.

She was born in Elizabethtown and she was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Goodman; her mother, Geneva Horn Goodman; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Lockride of Cecilia; her son, Kevin Coogle of Cecilia; a sister, Zola Shaw of Cecilia; a brother, Marshell (Dale) Goodman of Ocala, Florida; a brother, Joe (Bonnie) Goodman of Elizabethtown; and the father of her children, Marvin Coogle of Cecilia.

The funeral is at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019
