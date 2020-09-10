1/1
Melody Lynn Campbell
Melody Lynn Campbell, 59, of Radcliff, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Jean Bailey; her father, Curtis Eugene Campbell; and a brother, Kevin Campbell.

Survivors include her sister, Debra (Rick) Osborne of Radcliff; and a brother, Daniel (Angela) Campbell of Bardstown.

In the way of righteousness is life; And in its pathway there is no death. Proverbs 12:28

A private service will be held at a later date.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
