Melody Lynn Campbell, 59, of Radcliff, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Jean Bailey; her father, Curtis Eugene Campbell; and a brother, Kevin Campbell.



Survivors include her sister, Debra (Rick) Osborne of Radcliff; and a brother, Daniel (Angela) Campbell of Bardstown.



In the way of righteousness is life; And in its pathway there is no death. Proverbs 12:28



A private service will be held at a later date.





