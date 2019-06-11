Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 215 North Walnut Street Upton , KY 42784 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Melva Mildred Hornback Riggs, 87, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.

She was born in Sonora to Sam and Sudie Watson Hornback. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Rudolph Riggs; her parents; three brothers, Thomas Hornback, Henry Hornback and James Hornback; three sisters, Pangie Fields, Myrtle Riggs and Sylvia Hester; and a granddaughter, Marsha Dean Doyle.



Survivors include her three sons, Ira R. (Shirley) Riggs Jr. and Marshal Gene (Linda) Riggs, both of Upton, and Timothy John (Tracy Marie) Riggs of Clarkson; six daughters, Linda Gale Riggs Miller and Rev. Bethel Miller of Upton, Patsy Ann Riggs Frazier and Roy of Elizabethtown, Martha Dean Riggs Doyle and Gary of Bonnieville, Barbara Kaye Riggs Bedingfield and Steve of Cecilia, Mary Kathy Riggs of Shepherdsville and Elizabeth Joan Riggs Vance and Joey of Upton; 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Friday, June 14, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Upton with the Revs. Hubert Riggs, Bethel Miller and Adam Jenkins officiating. Burial follows in Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.

