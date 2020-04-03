Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Charles Bell. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hodgenville Elementary School Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Charles Bell, 75, of Hodgenville, a native of Millerstown, passed away, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.



He worked for Rainbow Bread Company for 37 years, after retiring he became know as "Mr. Melvin," while he served as a custodian at Hodgenville Elementary School for 16 years. He had a reputation of always having a pocket full of candy for the school children. Melvin loved taking care of the school and making sure the children had a good environment in which to learn. He was highly involved in the community, including taking care of the community center, baseball fields and the county fairgrounds. He was a member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church and a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Beulah Bell; two brothers, Kenneth and Jerry Lynn Bell; and two sisters, Ruthene Priddy and Orene Crump.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 26 years, Sandy Bell; a sister, Imogene Lowery of Louisville; 11 sons and daughters, Lisa (Brian Green) Reidner of Hodgenville, Jerry (Susan) Bell of Lexington, David Bell of Elizabethtown, Nathan (Makayla Magee) Bell of Hodgenville, Emma (Tyler Brownfield) Bell of Hodgenville, Melissa (Finis Durrett) Tharp of Greensburg, Trish (Tony) Newton of Hodgenville, Jason England of Hodgenville, Brience (Alisha) Willian of Hodgenville, Kyle (Brandon Oldham) Willian of Elizabethtown and Leeann (Andrew) Cooper of Hebron; 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren



In accordance with the governor's mandate, instead of visitation at the funeral home you are invited to drive in front of Hodgenville Elementary School from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 5. The family will be there to receive your condolences in the form of a handwave from the safety of your vehicle.



Private family graveside services will be held Sunday evening at Old Lone Oak Cemetery in Millerstown.

