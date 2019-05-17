Melvin Lee Dupin, 88, of Big Clifty, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Oct. 10, 1930, in Solway, the son of Joseph Grant and Ader Hay Dupin. He was a masonry worker for K.A. Barker Construction.



Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Stella Mae Smallwood.



Survivors include his wife, Lorah Dupin; two daughters, Beverly Marlene Dupin Ray (Keith) and Linda Charnell Cox (Carl W.); a brother, James Russell Dupin (Ethel G.); three grandchildren, DeWayne Ray, Carla Nicole Scott and Candace Lanell Dailey; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin Keith Ray, Gillian Faith Ray, Sophia June Ray, Aidan Joseph Scott, Presleigh Nicole Scott and Calleigh Jo Scott.



The funeral is at noon CDT Tuesday, May 21, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial follows in New Finch Addition Cemetery in Big Clifty. Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. CDT Monday at the funeral home.



