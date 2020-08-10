Brother Melvin Ray Mortensen, 71, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.



Melvin served the community for more than 50 years as a tractor tire repairman and more tham 33 of those years as owner and operator of Mel's Tires in Hodgenville. He was a member of Freedom's Way Assembly of God in Hodgenville, Christian Bikers Association, Gideons International and a Kentucky Colonel. Brother Melvin was an ordained minister working with different prison ministries as well as almost every Sunday at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home, either preaching or singing. Brother Melvin loved to sing and was very active with his music ministry, having recorded two CDs and published a poem.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Leona Hojem Mortensen.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Aline Hornback Mortensen; a daughter, Renee (Neal) Wolford of Hodgenville; a son, Marty (Missy) Mortensen of Hodgenville; a sister, Myrna Carpenter of Hodgenville; six grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Lee, Ian (Corey) Mortensen, Sarah Mortensen, Michael (Emma) VanDyke, Audrey (Marty) Nagel and Gabrey Colvin; and two great-grandchildren, Zayden Mortensen and Zander Lee.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Pastor John Lear and Danny Rock officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until time for services.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hodgenville Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 25, Hodgenville, KY 42748.

