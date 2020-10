Or Copy this URL to Share

Melynda Slenker, 69, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home.



Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Glenn Slenker; two sons, Nathaniel (Lauren) Slenker and Justin (Cari) Slenker; and two grandchildren, McKayla Lyttle and Isabella Slenker.



Services will be held at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hardin County Animal Shelter.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store