Michael "Tommy" Shannon, 38, of Glendale passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Baptist Health East.



He was born Jan. 5, 1982, in Fort Knox.



Tommy was a former firefighter for Valley Creek Fire Department, starting as an explorer at 14. For many years he was a 911 dispatcher starting in Hardin County and ending his career at LaRue County. He was an avid fisherman, boater and was most at home on the water. He loved his woodworking but his most proud accomplishment was being a single dad, raising his daughter Ashleigh on his own.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael; his grandparents, Fred and Mary Strunk; his best buddy and uncle, Donnie Strunk; and an aunt, Vickie Dunn.



Survivors include his daughter, Ashleigh of Glendale; his mother, Teresa Shannon of Campbellsville; his father and stepmother, Mike and Becky Shannon of Campbellsville; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Services and visitation will be private. Burial follows in Glendale Christian Church Cemetery.



Friends may view the service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, via Trowbridge Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, Facebook page.



The family requests donation be made to the Michael Thomas Shannon Memorial Fund at West Point Bank.



