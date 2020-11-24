1/1
Michael ‘Tommy’ Shannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Tommy" Shannon, 38, of Glendale passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Baptist Health East.

He was born Jan. 5, 1982, in Fort Knox.

Tommy was a former firefighter for Valley Creek Fire Department, starting as an explorer at 14. For many years he was a 911 dispatcher starting in Hardin County and ending his career at LaRue County. He was an avid fisherman, boater and was most at home on the water. He loved his woodworking but his most proud accomplishment was being a single dad, raising his daughter Ashleigh on his own.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael; his grandparents, Fred and Mary Strunk; his best buddy and uncle, Donnie Strunk; and an aunt, Vickie Dunn.

Survivors include his daughter, Ashleigh of Glendale; his mother, Teresa Shannon of Campbellsville; his father and stepmother, Mike and Becky Shannon of Campbellsville; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services and visitation will be private. Burial follows in Glendale Christian Church Cemetery.

Friends may view the service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, via Trowbridge Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, Facebook page.

The family requests donation be made to the Michael Thomas Shannon Memorial Fund at West Point Bank.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefhcom,

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved