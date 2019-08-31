Michael Allen Logsdon, 54, of Vine Grove passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was an employee of UPS and a Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Logsdon; and his grandparents, Leon and Anna Mae Logsdon and Hank and Helen Sullivan.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Williams Logsdon; his mother, Bonnie Sue Hall (Al); stepdaughter, Ariel Aguilar; and four stepgrandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Steve Hill officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, go to www.trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 1, 2019