Michael Anthony "Mickey" Yates

Michael Anthony "Mickey" Yates, 65, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He was a native of Hardin County and a 1972 graduate of North Hardin High School. He was an accomplished auto body repair professional specializing in Corvette reconstruction. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He lived a life of adventure and in conversation he never lacked for a witty comeback. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved being a papaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Harold Yates Sr. and Josephine Florence Yates; and his oldest brother Bernard Harold "Butch" Yates Jr.

Survivors include a daughter, Meghan Yates; three grandchildren, Christian Yates, Kaitlin Yates and Jacob Hegstad; a brother, Tim (Deliana) Yates; three sisters, Terri McDonald, Sharon (Chris) Marcum and Angela (Delbert) Berthold; and a sister-in-law, Jessica Ruiz Yates.

Family and close friends will be invited to attend a private memorial and celebration of Mickey's life.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 26, 2019
