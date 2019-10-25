Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Anthony "Mickey" Yates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Anthony "Mickey" Yates, 65, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



He was a native of Hardin County and a 1972 graduate of North Hardin High School. He was an accomplished auto body repair professional specializing in Corvette reconstruction. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He lived a life of adventure and in conversation he never lacked for a witty comeback. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved being a papaw.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Harold Yates Sr. and Josephine Florence Yates; and his oldest brother Bernard Harold "Butch" Yates Jr.



Survivors include a daughter, Meghan Yates; three grandchildren, Christian Yates, Kaitlin Yates and Jacob Hegstad; a brother, Tim (Deliana) Yates; three sisters, Terri McDonald, Sharon (Chris) Marcum and Angela (Delbert) Berthold; and a sister-in-law, Jessica Ruiz Yates.



Family and close friends will be invited to attend a private memorial and celebration of Mickey's life.

Michael Anthony "Mickey" Yates, 65, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.He was a native of Hardin County and a 1972 graduate of North Hardin High School. He was an accomplished auto body repair professional specializing in Corvette reconstruction. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He lived a life of adventure and in conversation he never lacked for a witty comeback. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved being a papaw.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Harold Yates Sr. and Josephine Florence Yates; and his oldest brother Bernard Harold "Butch" Yates Jr.Survivors include a daughter, Meghan Yates; three grandchildren, Christian Yates, Kaitlin Yates and Jacob Hegstad; a brother, Tim (Deliana) Yates; three sisters, Terri McDonald, Sharon (Chris) Marcum and Angela (Delbert) Berthold; and a sister-in-law, Jessica Ruiz Yates.Family and close friends will be invited to attend a private memorial and celebration of Mickey's life. Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close