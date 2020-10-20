1/1
Michael B. Fizer
Michael B. Fizer, 48, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Mr. Fizer was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in Desert Storm.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kendra Fizer; his mother, Hella Seamster; and his father, Paul Eugene Fizer.

Survivors include his wife, Mona Fizer of Elizabethtown; two children, Josh Morgan of Louisville and Audrianna Fizer of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Zoey and Isaiah; a sister, Susie DeRuiter and her husband, Mike, of Radcliff; three brothers, Lance Fizer and his wife, Angie, of Elizabethtown, and Carl Everhart and his wife, Kelly, and Shay Fizer and his wife, Meka, all of Radcliff; his stepfather, Leslie Seamster of Radcliff; his stepmother, Debbie Fizer; a stepsister, Brook Dorris of Radcliff; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Fizer is at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
