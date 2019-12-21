Michael Bray

Obituary
Michael Bray, 54, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Sacramento, California, to his parents, Delbert and Ila Howard Bray. He served in the U.S. Army for his country and also worked at Metalsa where he met his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Bray.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Susan Bray of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Ronnie (Anna) Bray of Elizabethtown and Delbert (Regina Yvonne) Bray of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two daughters, Angela Brayand Brandy (Mark) Knott, both residing in Bedford, Indiana; and nine grandchildren.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019
