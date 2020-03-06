Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Earl Coen. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Celebration of Life 4:30 PM Kreso's Restaurant Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Earl Coen, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.



He was born April 11, 1949, in Gassaway, West Virginia, to the late Lovell and Irene Margaret Sieges Coen. Mike was a devoted family man. He was fiercely independent. Mike was an avid cyclist, loved to travel and read, especially anything historical. Mike was a practicing attorney and was the legal counsel for the Joint City-County Planning Commission of Nelson County for more than 30 years and was of the Lutheran faith.



Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Storemski Coen; two daughters, Lauren Coen (Nicole Kersting) of Louisville and Brooke Coen of New Albany, Indiana; a son, Michael Coen Jr. (Sahar Fahimi) of Alexandria, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Susan Storemski of Elizabethtown; his favorite nephew, Kyle Landis; as well as three grandchildren.



Cremation was chosen by the family.



Family and friends are invited to Kreso's Restaurant for a time of sharing and remembrance at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8.



The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Guthrie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Dr., Bardstown, KY. 40004.



Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

