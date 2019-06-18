Michael Edwin Campbell, 43, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence.
He was a native of Hyden, a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and an area regional manager for Comcast.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey Campbell; two sons, Austin (Haley) Campbell and Owen Campbell of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Emily (Dakoda) Campbell, Madisen Johnson Campbell and Delanie Campbell of Elizabethtown; his mother, Delois (Scott) Miller of Louisville; a brother, Brian Campbell of Pennsylvania; a grandchild, Blair Campbell and one on the way.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 19, 2019