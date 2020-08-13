1/1
Michael G. "Mr. Oldie" Marvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael G. "Mr. Oldie" Marvin, 67, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a graduate of Valley High School in 1972. He then attended the University of Louisville, receiving a degree in English. He started in radio at the student operated WLCV from 1974-1975.

His first paying radio job was with WLOU, Louisville, followed by on air jobs with WQXE in Elizabethtown, WBRT in Bardstown, WIEL in Elizabethtown, WLCB in Hodgenville, WEKY in Richmond, WIRV in Irvine, WSAC in Fort Knox and most currently worked for WAKY and WASE from 1985 until the late 2000s.

As a resident at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown, he conducted the facility's bingo games and was inducted into their hall of fame in recognition of his volunteerism and his ability to spread joy to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon E. and Ingeborg Dewald Marvin.

A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved