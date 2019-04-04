Michael James Clark, infant, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He is survived by his loving parents, Derrick and Alexis Clark of Elizabethtown; a sister, Ivie Clark of Elizabethtown; maternal grandparent, Michelle Beumel of Elizabethtown; maternal grandparent, Sean (Tracy) Mitchell of Elizabethtown; maternal great-grandparents, Mike (Gerry) Beumel of Upton; aunt, Emma Watts of Elizabethtown; aunt, Emily Mitchell of Elizabethtown; aunt, Lea Mitchell of Elizabethtown; paternal grandparents, Jeremy (Jenn) Clark of Iowa; paternal grandparents, Sherry (Daniel) Crabtree of South Carolina; paternal great-grandparents, Linda (Grange) Coffin of South Carolina; paternal great-grandparent, Charles Weeks of South Carolina; aunt, Hayden Lamunion of South Carolina; aunt, Kelsie Weeks of South Carolina; aunt, Addison Weeks; uncle, Stephen Norris of South Carolina; uncle, Joshua (Sydney) Clark of Alabama; uncle, Justin Clark of Iowa; great uncle, Charlie (Irene) Weeks; paternal great-grandparent, Kevin (Mary) Pratt of Iowa; great aunt and uncle, Todd (Amanda) Patterson of Kentucky; and cousins, Riley and Michael Kirkpatrick.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. J.D. Shipp officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Michael James Clark Memorial Fund at South Central Bank, 2908 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
