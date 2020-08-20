Michael Joe Riddell, 62, of Elizabethtown, went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.



Michael was a beloved and devoted father and grandfather, who enjoyed fishing with his grandsons, drag racing and playing cornhole with his son and talking politics with his daughter. Michael also was an avid ATV enthusiast, spending many hours riding trails with his son, daughter-in-law and much-loved special friends. Michael was a disabled U.S. Army veteran and also had recently retired from Metalsa. Michael served his country and family without hesitation, going wherever the Army sent him and his family, and later in life, tirelessly building Metalsa into one of Hardin County's most successful production facilities.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lucille Riddell.



Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Tammie Riddell; a son Michael Riddell (Emily Hart); a daughter, Priscilla Bellido (spouse); five dearly-loved grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Additionally, Michael is survived by four brothers and two sisters.



A memorial service with military honors is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy can be expressed through donations in Michael Riddell's name to the Carl Beshear Radcliff Veterans Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store