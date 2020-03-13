Michael Kent Shaffer, 78, of Rineyville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 26, 1941, in Raymond City, West Virginia, to the late Francis E. Shaffer and Mary K. Hodges.
He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry, Clinton and Vinton Shaffer. Mr. Shaffer was retired from the U.S. Army, having served two years in the Navy and 19 years in the Army.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sally M. (Harlan) Shaffer of Rineyville; a son, Christopher M. Shaffer of Rineyville; a daughter, Sarah K. Schaffner of Louisville; a sister, Kathryn Leah Shaffer of Nitro, West Virginia; a half sister, Connie F. Bays of Hurricane, West Virginia; and a half brother, Mark E. Shaffer of Charleston, West Virginia.
The funeral for Mr. Shaffer is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020