Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Memorial service 5:00 PM the LaRue County Sportsman's Lake Pavillion 50 Sportsman's Lake Road Hodgenville , KY

Michael Lane Shelton, 46, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.



He was the son of Gary and Mona Shelton and Pattie and Harold Cundiff and the proud father of Tucker and Tom Shelton.

His laugh and free spirit will be missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Pattie O'Dell Cundiff; his stepfather, Harold Cundiff; his maternal grandparents, Tom and Helen O'Dell; and his paternal grandfather, Pete Shelton.



He also is survived by a brother, Abe (Jamie) Shelton of Glasgow; a sister, Katie (Greg) Cooper of Hodgenville; his paternal grandmother, Ruby Shelton; a stepbrother, Randy (Carmen) Gaskins of Bowling Green; three nephews, Tad and Bo Shelton and Griffin Gaskins; and two nieces, Shelby Cooper and Ragan Gaskins.



In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated and a memorial service is at 5 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the LaRue County Sportsman's Lake Pavillion, 50 Sportsman's Lake Road, Hodgenville. Brother Tom O'Dell will officiate.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Tucker and Tom Shelton Trust Fund, c/o Lincoln National Bank, 41 Lincoln Square, Hodgenville, KY 42748



