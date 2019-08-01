Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Len Blair. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Chism Family Funeral Home Vine Grove , KY View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Chism Family Funeral Home Vine Grove , KY View Map Service Following Services outside the funeral home Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Len Blair, 53, of Vine Grove, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after several months of battling cancer.



After a recent short visit to his daughter's home in Huntsville, Alabama,he spent his last few days surrounded by family and friends. Lindsey, his daughter, was the light of his life and gave Mike the reason to fight every health challenge that came his way through the years. Mike's life passions were his daughter, his dog, family, friends, motorcycles, rock concerts and radio controlled flying. He was the club secretary and longtime member of the local Hardin County Radio Control Modelers of Elizabethtown.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Jean Blair; and beloved dog, Angel.



Survivors include his daughter, Lindsey Mae Blair, and son-in-law, William Cruse, of Huntsville; his father, Maxie Leon Blair of Vine Grove; three siblings, Kenny Blair and his wife, Karen, of Vine Grove, Stephen Blair and his wife, Jennifer, of San Antonio and Debbie (Blair) McFalls and her husband, Garry, of Vine Grove; two nieces and two nephews, Patrick McFalls, Kyle Blair, Lauren Blair Martin and her husband, James, and Stephanie Blair; two great-nephews and a great-niece, Connor Martin, Emmalee Martin and Matthew Slocum; along with numerous cousins and second-cousins from the Leitchfield, Glasgow and Bowling Green areas.



A celebration of life is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Directly following the service, members of the Hardin County Radio Control Modelers will do a flying salute outside the funeral home.



Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home.



Contributions may be made to the Academy of Model Aeronautics Foundation, 5161 E. Memorial Dr., Muncie, IN 47302, (

