Michael R. Parker, 71, of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown.He was born in Louisville to Ralph and Bessie Mae Burton Parker. He was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier in Louisville.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Anthony Parker.Survivors include his wife, Pat Huckabay Parker of Buffalo; two sons, Trinity Bennington and Troy (Lauren) Heath, both of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Tammy (Noah) Villanueva of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Rebecca Teel (John Bolander) of Munfordville and Lisa Parker of Nefa, Utah; a brother, Richard (Cathy) Parker of Louisville; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Chaplain D. Renee Mobley officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.