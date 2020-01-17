Michael R. Parker, 71, of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Louisville to Ralph and Bessie Mae Burton Parker. He was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Anthony Parker.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Huckabay Parker of Buffalo; two sons, Trinity Bennington and Troy (Lauren) Heath, both of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Tammy (Noah) Villanueva of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Rebecca Teel (John Bolander) of Munfordville and Lisa Parker of Nefa, Utah; a brother, Richard (Cathy) Parker of Louisville; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Chaplain D. Renee Mobley officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020