Michael Thomas Bennett, 73, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, July 31, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Bennett was retired from the U.S.Army.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Della J. Bennett.



Survivors include a son, Jason Thomas Bennett of Denham Springs, Louisiana; and a host of family and friends.



Services will be private.



