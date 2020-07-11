1/1
Michael Wane “Duke” Duggins
Because of complications from recent surgeries, Michael Wane "Duke" Duggins passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his sister's home in Elizabethtown.

He was born Oct. 22, 1956, in Fort Hood, Texas, to Wilbur and Gloria Duggins. Mike attended high school at North Hardin, 1970-1974, and he received his undergraduate degree at Eastern Kentucky Univer­sity in political science, 1974-1978, and received his law degree from the University of Kentucky, 1978-1980. After school, Mike worked in Chicago for West Publishing and subsequently moved to Memphis to open his own credit repair company. His hobbies included listening to music, watching sports, fishing and travel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur T. Duggins, in 2011.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria J. Duggins of Radcliff; two sisters, Cynthia A. Chappell and Carolyn "Moon" Rouse of Elizabethtown; and an older brother, Johnny E. Duggins (Lori) of Greenville, South Carolina. Also surviving are nephews Timmy (Jackie), Craig (Stephanie), Blake (Avery), David (Rosa) and Weston, as well as a niece, Anna.

Mike has other relatives in Arkansas, Arizona and California as well as many close friends such as Connie Arnold and family, Gigi Bush, Larry and Marie Walker, Joe and Justin Doughton, Elvis Jordan, Paul Peters, Greg Candebat and others whose bond will never be broken.

There will be a memorial service open to the public at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A graveside service for family follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donation sin Mike's name to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 11 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
