Michelle Lee Curtsinger
Michelle Lee Curtsinger, 45, of Shepherdsville, died at her home.

Survivors include a sister, Donna Strickland.

Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
