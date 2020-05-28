Michelle Lee Curtsinger, 45, of Shepherdsville, died at her home.
Survivors include a sister, Donna Strickland.
Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled at this time.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include a sister, Donna Strickland.
Cremation was chosen with no services scheduled at this time.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from May 28 to May 31, 2020.