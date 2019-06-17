Mickey Chism, 68, of Brandenburg, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Chism; four children, Amy Haynes, David Chism, Emily Matthews and Kyle Chism; his mother, Monica "Monnie" Chism Clopton; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, June 19, at St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church in Payneville. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A prayer vigil is at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Deacon Greg Beavin officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 18, 2019