Mildred Christine Cook, 88, formerly of Munford­ville, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2020, at Tender Touch Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.Mrs. Cook was a native of Russell County and the daughter of the Willie and Oma Perdue York. She was a child-care giver, a housewife and a member of First Christian Church.Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband. Frank; a brother, Gene York; and a sister, Maxine Wright.She is survived by her loving daughter, Terry Wilson, and her husband, Bill of Elizabethtown; two special grandchildren, Taylor Wilson and his wife. Paige. of Elizabethtown and Brittany Nickell and her husband, Matt, of Elizabethtown; two great-grandchildren, Reese and Ramsey Nickell; and a sister, Patty Harris of Jamestown.The funeral for Mildred Christine Cook is at 10 a.m. CST Monday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville. Burial follows in Mun­fordville Municipal Cemetery.Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. CST Sunday and continues at 8 a.m. CST Monday until time for service at the funeral home.The family requests memorial donations go to the .