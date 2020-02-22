Mildred Christine Cook, 88, formerly of Munfordville, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2020, at Tender Touch Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Cook was a native of Russell County and the daughter of the Willie and Oma Perdue York. She was a child-care giver, a housewife and a member of First Christian Church.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband. Frank; a brother, Gene York; and a sister, Maxine Wright.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Terry Wilson, and her husband, Bill of Elizabethtown; two special grandchildren, Taylor Wilson and his wife. Paige. of Elizabethtown and Brittany Nickell and her husband, Matt, of Elizabethtown; two great-grandchildren, Reese and Ramsey Nickell; and a sister, Patty Harris of Jamestown.
The funeral for Mildred Christine Cook is at 10 a.m. CST Monday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville. Burial follows in Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. CST Sunday and continues at 8 a.m. CST Monday until time for service at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial donations go to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020