Mildred Gunter Ritter, 77, of Gray, Tennessee, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Mildred was born Oct. 25, 1941, in Waterford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Virginia Bowman Gunter; a half-brother, Carl Hardin; special mother, Sally Beckman; two special brothers-in-law, Charles Haddle and William Crouch.
Mildred is survived by Robert Ritter (Donna) of Rineyville; three children, a son, Donald Lockridge (Susy) of Pompano Beach, Florida, and two daughters, Lisa Ritter Hickerson (Jon) of Berea and Penny Ritter Thayer (Travis) of Gray; six grandchildren, Jason, Brooke, Austin, Sarah, Lindsay and David; three great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Amelia and Elliette; three sisters-in-heart, Lelia Haddle, Anita Crouch and Shirley Rucker; and a brother-in-heart, Roy Smith.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at McFarland–Troutman–Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington; Burial follows in King's Church Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Condolences may be left at www.mcfarlandtroutmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 29, 2019