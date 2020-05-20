Mildred Jean Graham Peters, 82, of Cecilia, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.



She was born in Elizabethtown to Robert Martin Newton Graham and Nora Ermine Shipp. She was a homemaker.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Silven Ray Peters; her parents; two sisters, Martha Floyd and Pearl Skaggs; and six brothers, Frank, Herbert, Jack, Joseph, Charles Henry and Matthew Daniel Graham.



Survivors include two sons, Mark Peters and Matthew (Cindy) Peters, all of Cecilia; three daughters, Vickie (Darrell) Morris, Rita (John) Talley and Mechille (Jeremy) Love, all of Cecilia; a brother, Homer Graham of Indiana; a sister, Nancy Jane Johnson of Elizabethtown; a nephew, Vernon Skaggs of Louisville; eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Howevalley Methodist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Donald R. Estep II and Anthony Dyer officiating.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask visitors to wear a mask or face cover and practice safe social distancing.

