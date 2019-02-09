Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Lucas "Misty" Dickens. View Sign

Mildred "Mitsy" Lucas Dickens, 75, of Eliza­beth­town, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at her home.



She was born on Dec. 2, 1943. She was a long term member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and retired from Dow Corning Corp.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Regina Frank Lucas and her father, Estil Thomas Lucas.



She is survived by her husband, Max Dickens; one daughter, Karen Dickens of Lexington; one grandson, Alex Wimmer of Los

Angeles; one granddaughter, Kathern (Clayton) Wimmer; one sister, Ruth Lucas Bedwell of Hardin County; three brothers, James

Lucas of Brandenburg, Bobby (Nelda) Lucas of Webster, and David (Missy) Lucas of Brandenburg; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Roger McGuffin officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Brown Funeral Home

