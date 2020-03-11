Mildred Mae Noland

Mildred Mae Noland, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Berea to Chester and Duela Powell Maupin. She was a retired civil service employee from Ireland Army Hospital and worked as a secretary. She was a longtime member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Noland; and her parents.

Survivors include her two daughters, Kim Noland of Elizabethtown and Kathy Bruno of Holly Springs, North Carolina; a sister, Christine (Curtis) Lane of Lexington; two loving grandchildren, Travis and Rachel Bruno; two nephews, Steve (Helen) Lane and David (Robin) Lane; two nieces, Ava Colucci and Connie Rooney; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Emory Riley officiating. Burial follows.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon March 19 at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020
