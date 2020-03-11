Mildred Mae Noland, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home.



She was born in Berea to Chester and Duela Powell Maupin. She was a retired civil service employee from Ireland Army Hospital and worked as a secretary. She was a longtime member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Noland; and her parents.



Survivors include her two daughters, Kim Noland of Elizabethtown and Kathy Bruno of Holly Springs, North Carolina; a sister, Christine (Curtis) Lane of Lexington; two loving grandchildren, Travis and Rachel Bruno; two nephews, Steve (Helen) Lane and David (Robin) Lane; two nieces, Ava Colucci and Connie Rooney; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Emory Riley officiating. Burial follows.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon March 19 at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

