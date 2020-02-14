Millard Dwayne Rigdon, 54, of Liberty, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Clark Memorial Hospital in Lexington.
He was a self-employed remodeler and a Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Eugene Rigdon; grandparents, Millard Evans, Josephine Littleton and Lee Roy Rigdon; and a special aunt, Jean Dailey.
Survivors include his parents, Elmer and Brenda Faye Evans Rigdon; a brother, Kevin Lee Rigdon (Chandler); his grandmother, Jennie Rigdon; a niece, Kyla Rigdon; and two nephews, Cody Rigdon and Bryce Rigdon.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 15, 2020