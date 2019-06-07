Millie Erline Shines, 76, of Upton, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at The Grand View Nursing Home in Campbellsville.



She was born in Upton to Willis and Nina Mae Priddy. Erline was a daycare worker and a member of Lucas Grove Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Virdie Mae Dickerson and Betty Heath.



Survivors include her loving husband, Garland R. Shines of Upton; three sisters, Patricia Huff of Upton, Sue Meredith of Elizabethtown and Brenda Gail Daniels of Upton; a brother, Willis A. Priddy of Lexington; a stepdaughter, Hannah (Dillan) Thompson of Campbellsville; and two stepgrandchildren, Millie Thompson and Dillan Thompson Jr.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Robert Jewell officiating. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

