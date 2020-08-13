Milton "Bud" L. Reeves passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.



He was born Nov. 26, 1942. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and an honest man to all. He was owner operator of Reeves Auto Body Repair in Elizabethtown from 1985 until he retired in 2010.



Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Reeves; his two children, Jeff Reeves and Sonya Durham; two grandchildren, Jacob and his wife, Ana Durham, and Christian Durham; a great-grandchild, Cedrick Durham; and three sisters, Freda Luzadder, Dorothy Reeves and Bobbi Moore.

