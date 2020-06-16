Minnie Virginia "Kink" Bright, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



Kink was a lifelong member of Middle Creek Baptist Church and worked on the family farm for many years, then went to work as inspector for Crucible Magnetics where she retired several years ago.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bertie Jane Dorsey Bright; a sister, Oris Vessels; and five brothers, Henry, Leslie, Leonard, Johnny and Harvey "Bill" Bright.



Survivors include many nieces and nephews and she was a second mother to Belinda (Gordon Webb) Bright, Jeannie Bright, Timmy (Julie) Bright and Bobby (Kathy) Bright; she was a special great-aunt to Nicholas (Kelly) Cundiff, Amanda (Jesse) Williams, Eric (Lauren) Bright and Casi (Chris Chamberlain) Bright; and a special great-great-aunt to Paisley, Jagger and Jasper Williams and Kyler Cundiff.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Hammonsville Cemetery by Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.





