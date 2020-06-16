Minnie Virginia "Kink" Bright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Virginia "Kink" Bright, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

Kink was a lifelong member of Middle Creek Baptist Church and worked on the family farm for many years, then went to work as inspector for Crucible Magnetics where she retired several years ago.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bertie Jane Dorsey Bright; a sister, Oris Vessels; and five brothers, Henry, Leslie, Leonard, Johnny and Harvey "Bill" Bright.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews and she was a second mother to Belinda (Gordon Webb) Bright, Jeannie Bright, Timmy (Julie) Bright and Bobby (Kathy) Bright; she was a special great-aunt to Nicholas (Kelly) Cundiff, Amanda (Jesse) Williams, Eric (Lauren) Bright and Casi (Chris Chamberlain) Bright; and a special great-great-aunt to Paisley, Jagger and Jasper Williams and Kyler Cundiff.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Hammonsville Cemetery by Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved