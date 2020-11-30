1/1
Mitchell Vaughn Rader
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Mitchell Vaughn Rader, 85, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. peacefully at his home.

Mitchell was a decorated veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served 30 years. He was a veteran of both the Korean War and Vietnam War. Some of the many awards he earned include the Silver Star, Soldier's Medal, Bronze Star with V Device and two Oak Leaf Clusters, Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pleasant and Hazel Rader; siblings, Pleasant, Geraldine, Mildred, Marvin, Dude, Wayne, Richard, Phillip and Patrick; his wife, Mary; a son, Scott; and a daughter, Kathleen.

He is survived by his three children, Mitchell V. Rader Jr. (Teri), Pamela A. (Russell) Amos and Patrick W. (Cathy) Rader; his six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private.

Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2020.
