Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell Wells. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home 31 E and Lavenia Lane Magnolia , KY 42757 (270)-324-3291 Send Flowers Obituary

Mitchell Wells, 54, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.



He was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Green County, a technician for Comcast Cable and a loving husband, dad and papaw.



He was preceded in death by his father, Herb Wells; his stepfather, Harold Vaughn; his paternal grandparents, Maxie and Annie Pearl Nunn Wells; his maternal grandparents, Herman and Naomi Skaggs Bailey; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmie and Ilene Gardner Engle; and a brother-in-law, Lonzie Perkins.



Mitchell is survived by his wife, Debbie Engle Wells; a daughter, Jessica Wells of Magnolia; a son, Ethan Wells of Magnolia; his mother, June Vaughn of Brownsville; a brother, Eric (Diane) Wells of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Aiden, Alyssa and Collin; a sister-in-law, Tammie Engle of Green County; a brother-in-law, Jimmie (Angela) Engle Jr. of Green County; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, May 7, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bros. Joey Bunch and Darrell Hensley officiating. Burial follows in Friendship No. 1 Church Cemetery in Magnolia.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Monday and after 9 a.m. EDT Tuesday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed at Mitchell Wells, 54, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.He was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Green County, a technician for Comcast Cable and a loving husband, dad and papaw.He was preceded in death by his father, Herb Wells; his stepfather, Harold Vaughn; his paternal grandparents, Maxie and Annie Pearl Nunn Wells; his maternal grandparents, Herman and Naomi Skaggs Bailey; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmie and Ilene Gardner Engle; and a brother-in-law, Lonzie Perkins.Mitchell is survived by his wife, Debbie Engle Wells; a daughter, Jessica Wells of Magnolia; a son, Ethan Wells of Magnolia; his mother, June Vaughn of Brownsville; a brother, Eric (Diane) Wells of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Aiden, Alyssa and Collin; a sister-in-law, Tammie Engle of Green County; a brother-in-law, Jimmie (Angela) Engle Jr. of Green County; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The funeral is at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, May 7, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bros. Joey Bunch and Darrell Hensley officiating. Burial follows in Friendship No. 1 Church Cemetery in Magnolia.Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Monday and after 9 a.m. EDT Tuesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at www.dixon-rogers.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close