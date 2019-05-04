Mitchell Wells, 54, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
He was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Green County, a technician for Comcast Cable and a loving husband, dad and papaw.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herb Wells; his stepfather, Harold Vaughn; his paternal grandparents, Maxie and Annie Pearl Nunn Wells; his maternal grandparents, Herman and Naomi Skaggs Bailey; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmie and Ilene Gardner Engle; and a brother-in-law, Lonzie Perkins.
Mitchell is survived by his wife, Debbie Engle Wells; a daughter, Jessica Wells of Magnolia; a son, Ethan Wells of Magnolia; his mother, June Vaughn of Brownsville; a brother, Eric (Diane) Wells of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Aiden, Alyssa and Collin; a sister-in-law, Tammie Engle of Green County; a brother-in-law, Jimmie (Angela) Engle Jr. of Green County; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, May 7, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bros. Joey Bunch and Darrell Hensley officiating. Burial follows in Friendship No. 1 Church Cemetery in Magnolia.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Monday and after 9 a.m. EDT Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 5, 2019