Mitzi Logsdon Churchill, 57, of Canmer, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home.
She was a native of Canmer and of the Baptist faith. She loved dancing, laughing and was involved in her nephews and nieces lives.
She was so fun loving and carefree and loved everyone. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. She also was an avid volunteer at Warm Blessings soup kitchen in Elizabethtown.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Logsdon; a brother, Rickey Logsdon; her grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her mother, Mae Belle Priddy; her stepfather, Jr. Priddy; a sister, Donna Logsdon; a brother, Erick Priddy (Kalisha); nephews, Lantz Wheeler, Ryan Wheeler and Chan Walsh; other nieces and nephews; a significant other, Paul O'Bryan; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral is 3 p.m. CDT Monday, May 13, at Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. CDT Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.winnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2019