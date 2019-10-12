Mona Fay Richards

Guest Book
  • "With loving memories of a favorite cousin from the John,..."
Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mona Fay Richards, 89, of Louisville was called to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Wedgewood Health Care in Clarksville, Indiana.

She was born in Morehead to Robert D. and Gola C. Wood Bratcher. She was raised in Louisville. She volunteered at Louisville VA Medical Center and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elias R. Richards; two daughters, Debra Gail Schultz and Karen Marie Schultz Dockweiler; a son, Robert Clyde Wilson; and a grandson, Timothy Tilton.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Wesley) West of Elizabethtown; a son, Larry (Jeannette) Richards of La Grange; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Sumrall of Elizabethtown, Amy (Ed) Rogers of Elizabethtown and Mallory Richards of Lagrange; a great-granddaughter, Jessica Duvall of Elizabethtown; and two great-great-grandsons, Colton and Logan Duvall of Elizabethtown.

A memorial service is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Michael Willingham of New River Worship Center officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to the time of service Wed­nes­day at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.