Mona Fay Richards, 89, of Louisville was called to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Wedgewood Health Care in Clarksville, Indiana.
She was born in Morehead to Robert D. and Gola C. Wood Bratcher. She was raised in Louisville. She volunteered at Louisville VA Medical Center and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elias R. Richards; two daughters, Debra Gail Schultz and Karen Marie Schultz Dockweiler; a son, Robert Clyde Wilson; and a grandson, Timothy Tilton.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Wesley) West of Elizabethtown; a son, Larry (Jeannette) Richards of La Grange; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Sumrall of Elizabethtown, Amy (Ed) Rogers of Elizabethtown and Mallory Richards of Lagrange; a great-granddaughter, Jessica Duvall of Elizabethtown; and two great-great-grandsons, Colton and Logan Duvall of Elizabethtown.
A memorial service is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Michael Willingham of New River Worship Center officiating. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019