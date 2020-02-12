Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moneque Senette. View Sign Service Information Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 (502)-491-5950 Visitation 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 View Map Funeral 6:00 PM Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A much-loved wife, mother, daughter and sister, Moneque Senette, 48, of Louisville, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital with her family present. She had bravely confronted and fought cancer.



She was born Dec. 16, 1971, in Elizabethtown. She graduated from Elizabethtown High School and received a Master of Science in Social Work from the University of Louisville in December 1998, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisville in August 1996 and an Associate in Arts from Elizabethtown Community College in May 1994 and was granted membership in the Golden Key National Honors Society at the University of Louisville in 1994. Moneque worked eight years for Arch Care where she used her education and talents and Our Lady of Peace for 14 years.



Survivors include her husband of eight years, Jason Black of Louisville; four daughters, Jordan Dixon, Madison Black, Myah Nelson and Laila Black; her parents, Jerry and Barbara Bransford; and a brother, Jamie Bransford. Moneque was loved by so many friends and family members including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and was loved and will be missed by all.



The funeral is at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road in Louisville with Pastor Joe Thomas officiating.



Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



